St. Landry Parish school district shows highest growth on test scores
Good news for the St. Landry Parish school district.
The district received the highest growth statewide.
The parish's performance score increased from a "C" in the 2016-2017 school year to a "B" in the 2017-2108 school year.
District-wide, four schools are listed as "A" schools.
They are Leonville Elementary, Eunice High, Port Barre Elementary, and Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts.
District-wide 73% of the schools improved their overall academic achievement.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- 6 Questions with Dustin Lynch
- VIDEO: Surviving the CMA Awards Red Carpet
- St. Landry Parish school district shows highest growth on test scores
- Dez Bryant's First Practice as a Saint