St. Landry Parish school district shows highest growth on test scores

Good news for the St. Landry Parish school district.

The district received the highest growth statewide.

The parish's performance score increased from a "C" in the 2016-2017 school year to a "B" in the 2017-2108 school year.

District-wide, four schools are listed as "A" schools.

They are Leonville Elementary, Eunice High, Port Barre Elementary, and Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts.

District-wide 73% of the schools improved their overall academic achievement.

2018-state-performance-summary (1)_20181108215029



