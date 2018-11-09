Louisiana

St. Landry Parish school district shows highest growth on test scores

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 10:13 PM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 10:13 PM CST

Good news for the St. Landry Parish school district.

The district received the highest growth statewide.

The parish's performance score increased from a "C" in the 2016-2017 school year to a "B" in the 2017-2108 school year.

District-wide, four schools are listed as "A" schools.

They are Leonville Elementary, Eunice High, Port Barre Elementary, and  Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts.  

District-wide 73% of the schools improved their overall academic achievement. 

 


 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center