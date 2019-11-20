Live Now
SPD investigating deadly shooting in Caddo Heights

Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in Caddo Heights Tuesday evening that left one man dead.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to the 7100 block of Gregory Street around 5:45 PM and arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police say the victim and a friend were driving near Hearne Avenue and Midway and spotted what they believed to be a stolen car. They attempted to confront the driver of the stolen car, and the man shot at them, hitting one of the confronters.

The stolen car is said to be a blue Lincoln Towncar, and authorities say a man, woman, and children were inside of the car when shots were fired at the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373lockmeup.org, or via their app, P3Tips. 

