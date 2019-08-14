Some businesses not accepting LA Wallet app

(KLFY)- Some users of the LA Wallet app say they’re upset because not all businesses are accepting their electronic driver’s license as a valid form of identification.

State Representative Ted James says, many of the places not accepting the LA Wallet app are operating under the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control guidelines.

James says in the legistration, LA Wallet is only required to be accepted by law enforcement purposes, like traffic stops.

Right now bars, convenice stores and other businesses under the A.T.C. guidelines don’t have to accept it.

However he’s hopeful statewide use of the app will soon become universal.