The Assistant to Fire Chief tells us the plane crashed around 10:45 AM. The pilot noticed problems with her engine after take off. She was forced to make an emergency landing. She was treated on scene & suffers from minor injuries and the only one on the plane @NBC6News @KMSSTV
Small plane crashes at Shreveport Regional Airport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A small plane crashes right after takeoff at Shreveport Regional Airport.
The pilot took off around 10:45 a.m. and discovered she had engine trouble immediately after takeoff and was forced to make an emergency landing.
The plane a Cessna 172 crash landed off the runway into a field near a fence on the property. More than a dozen emergency units responded to the accident.
The pilot received minor injuries. There were no other injuries.