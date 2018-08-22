Small plane crashes at Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A small plane crashes right after takeoff at Shreveport Regional Airport.

The pilot took off around 10:45 a.m. and discovered she had engine trouble immediately after takeoff and was forced to make an emergency landing.

The plane a Cessna 172 crash landed off the runway into a field near a fence on the property. More than a dozen emergency units responded to the accident.

The pilot received minor injuries. There were no other injuries.