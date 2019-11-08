Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Shreveport man in federal custody, accused of threatening President Trump

Louisiana

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in federal custody, accused of making threats on social media against President Donald Trump.

According to documents filed in US District Court in Shreveport, 31-year-old Friedrich Ishola was arrested Wednesday and is currently held on a federal charge of “threats against president and successors to the presidency.”

An affidavit of probable cause filed by a U.S Secret Service agent based in Baton Rouge says their office was contacted by a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office investigator advising them that they had been notified of numerous online threatening posts on social media from Freddy Ishola of Shreveport, LA., on his personal Facebook page. The CPSO investigator told the agents that Ishola was already wanted on state charges for cyber-stalking, and that at least one of his Facebook posts mentioned President Donald Trump and threatened bodily harm.

Among Ishola’s Facebook posts, agents noted, was a link to an online article announcing a proposed Trump rally in Shreveport-Bossier City. Along with the link, Ishola wrote, “Strategic Justice Mission: Bro. Real Talk. You bring your *** here, I’m gon’*** over you.”

The affidavit goes on to list more than 30 more expletive-laden posts over a span of 3 days referring not only to the President, but also to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator and CPSO Capt. Bobby Herring, among others.

In one post, the Secret Service agent notes, Ishola names Prator, Herring, and local businessman Danny Lawler in a status update shared along with a brief video showing a man violently resisting arrest by law enforcement officers, set to the song “Kung Foo Fighting,” adding, “This is the last time you take me without a battle. MORTAL COMBAT!!!!”

In another, Ishola ends an 11-minute video “discussing many topics, but ending with statements such as: “I’m trying to get a martyr’s crown, I’m trying to get assassinated, maybe today.”

Caddo booking records showed Ishola was taken into custody on Tuesday, November 5 on four counts of cyber-stalking charges. Bond on those charges total $500,000. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says he has since been transferred into the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Ishola is due in U.S. District Court for a detention hearing next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories