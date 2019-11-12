Live Now
Shreveport man accused of threatening President Trump on Facebook denied bond

Louisiana

by: Nancy Cook

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport man accused of making threats against President Donald Trump on social media was refused bond in federal court this morning.

Friedrich Ishola, 31, was arrested last week and charged with “threats against president and successors to the presidency,” on an affidavit filed by a U.S. Secret Service agent in Baton Rouge.

The affidavit was filed after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office investigator advising them that they had been notified of numerous online threatening posts on social media by Ishola on his personal Facebook page.

Ishola was in court this morning for a preliminary examination and a detention hearing, asking that bond be set. Ishola has complained of health issues.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby asked Ishola about those issued, and Ishola she hasn’t felt well for around three months and needs medication. Hornsby assured Ishola he would advise the U.S. Marshall who is holding him to address the medication issues.

Hornsby then told Ishola he could not set bond for him because there is a parole hold on him, as well as pending cyberstalking charges in Caddo Parish, and no bond has been set on those. He said when bond is set on the state charges and Ishola is able to pay it, he will revisit the bond issue on the federal charge.

He added that a federal grand jury will consider the charge against Ishola on Nov. 20, 2019. If that grand jury hands down an indictment, Hornsby said, Ishola will be arraigned on Nov. 25, 2019.

