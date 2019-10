The NWS reports a possible tornado touching down in Geismar. (Source: WAFB)

GEISMAR, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting possible tornado damage on Highway 75 near Geismar.

The National Weather Service says a trained spotter reports there are downed power lines and one injury due to falling bricks.

