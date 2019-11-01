Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Sheriff: Woman sold medical excuse notes to students

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Vernon Parish Sheriff Dept. ,Facebook)

EVANS, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a woman who worked at a medical clinic has been arrested for selling fake doctor’s notes to high school students so they can get out of class.

News outlets report 52-year-old Belinda Gail Fondren was charged with filing or maintaining false public records.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft says Fondren was selling medical excuses for $20 each. He says two students at Evans High School in Evans, Louisiana received excuses on 14 occasions.

Deputies said a physician received a call from Vernon Parish School Board about the absence notes. He told deputies that he didn’t treat the students nor did he authorize the excuses.

Craft says Fondren worked in a clerical position at the clinic.

It’s unclear whether Fondren has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

45°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

43°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar