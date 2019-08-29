Services set for Louisiana soldier killed in Saudi Arabia

ATLANTA, La. (KLFY)- Services are scheduled for a Louisiana serviceman killed in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 17.

Specialist Clayton James Horne, 23, of Atlanta, Louisiana, died due to wounds sustained by a noncombat-related incident, authorities said.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in the Atlanta High School Gymnasium.

Full military graveside honors will follow at Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Atlanta, La.

Horne was in Saudia Arabia supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. He was assigned to the 351st Military Police Company, 160th Military Police Battalion, Ocala, Florida, KTAL and KMSS reported.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Spc. Clayton Horne, of Atlanta, La., who died serving his country in Saudi Arabia while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Spc. Horne made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of all of us, and the people of our nation and our state owe him and his family an enormous debt of gratitude” said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards in a statement on Aug. 19.