Louisiana

Search continues for owner of capsized boat spotted on Lake Pontchartrain

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 12:01 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 12:09 PM CDT

NEW ORLEANS, Al. (WWL-TV)The Coast Guard was searching the lake Thursday morning, but by 11 a.m., the boats and helicopter had left the area.

Authorities have not released the name of the missing boater at this time. No missing person report has been filed for anyone matching the description of a man who was on the boat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at 504-365-2200.

