Sam Houston High School student arrested for threat made to the school

Louisiana
(Photo: MGN)

LAKE CHARLES, La.– A 15-year-old boy was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for a threat he made to shoot up the school later this month.

Detectives were called on Tuesday morning in regard to a threat from a student at the Sam Houston High School in Moss Buff.

Upon investigation it was found that the boy threatened to shoot up the school later this month. The student spoke with the detectives and confirmed that he made a threat during class when other students were present.

The 15-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with terrorizing.

