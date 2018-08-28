Report: Man booked with hate crime after knocking man unconscious, bragging about swastika tattoo

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Credit: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

NEW ORLEANS -- - A white man is facing hate crime accusations after he allegedly knocked out a black man then bragged about having a swastika tattoo, according to a report from The New Orleans Advocate.

According to the report, police alleged that JR Wilson, 33, stole a bottle of red wine from the Circle K in the 700 block of Howard Avenue on Sunday morning. He was then confronted by a black man in the store's parking lot and allegedly starting kicking and stomping on the man's head after he was forced to the ground.

Wilson fled the scene, but later returned - win still in hand - as paramedic treated the victim, according to the report. He was arrested on the scene after a witness identified him to police.

While in the back of the police car, an officer asked Wilson "What happened with you and the other guy outside?" According to the report, Wilson allegedly replied “I don’t know what you are talking about. There will be a lot more of them. I have a swastika on my arm.”