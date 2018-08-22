REPORT: La. has highest rates of West Nile Virus in US

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved (James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP, File)

Being outdoors is part of life in Louisiana, but people need to be extra careful when enjoying "Sportsman’s Paradise."

Louisiana has reported the most cases of West Nile Virus in the US, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Officials said a recent surveillance report showed the state has had a total of 53 human cases and two reported deaths.

If you will be outside, you should wear a mosquito repellent containing DEET. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that repellents should contain no more than 30 percent DEET when used on children. Insect repellents also are not recommended for children younger than two months. CDC recommends that you always follow the recommendations appearing on the product label when using repellent.

Apply repellent on exposed skin and clothing. Do not apply under your clothes or on broken skin.

To apply repellent to your face, spray on your hands and then rub on your face.

Adults should always apply repellent to children.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors for long periods of time.

Avoid perfumes and colognes when outdoors for extended periods of time.

Make sure that your house had tight-fitting windows and doors, and that all screens are free of holes.

Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Grounds