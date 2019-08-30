Remembering Sadie Roberts-Joseph’s legacy by re-opening museum

The African American now and then museum is making plans to re-open it’s doors and continue the legacy of the beloved Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

The civil rights advocate was found murdered more than a month ago.

Joseph Roberts son of Saide Roberts says, “She opened up her heart and her home to so many over the course of years and what I see…this is the result of that love that is coming back after her death.”

It’s the first time that the son of the civil rights activist, Sadie Roberts-Joseph, Jason Roberts, opened doors to the public of the Odell S. Williams Mow and Then Museum of African American History since her death.

“My sister and I are taking lead in everything. I will be re-opening the museum a couple of days a week just to do tours to kind of allow people to come back and visit…those who have been before who want to recapture that moment,” Joseph Roberts explains.

Roberts Joseph’s legacy was cut short when she was found murdered. Investigators say at the hands of a former tenant of her’s. While the community awaits the trial, the slain civil rights leader’s family is moving forward.

Joseph Roberts says, “A very good friend told me something that was very important to me. She said you are now in a position to walk in her path but but you can never walk in her shoes.”