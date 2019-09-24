Remembering Rita: ‘The forgotten storm’

This article was originally published by the Daily Advertiser in 2015 near the anniversary of Hurricane Rita making landfall

(Daily Advertiser) In September 2005, as the eyes of the nation focused on the damage and lives lost around New Orleans from Hurricane Katrina a month earlier, another monster storm bore down on Southwest Louisiana.

Probably because Katrina was so devastating and killed so many, most residents of Southwest Louisiana — especially in vulnerable coastal communities — fled to higher ground before Rita’s arrival. No lives were lost. But some who fled had nothing to come home to.

Rita brought strong winds, tornadoes and storm surge to places such as Cameron and Vermilion parishes. Homes were swept from their foundations, leaving nothing but steps leading up to empty cement slabs. One Boston man reported a 12-foot storm surge that sent water into the second floor of a two-story house. Houses that survived the flood of Hurricane Audrey in 1957 didn’t fare as well this time around.

Shrimp boats in places such as Cameron, which reported a 20-foot storm surge, were tossed onto roadways. Caskets popped up from mausoleums and graves, floating into the marshes. Schools and businesses such as Booth’s Grocery in Grand Chenier were flattened. Nothing was left of camps and homes on Holly Beach except wooden pilings and scattered debris. Cattle were stranded, trapped by the floodwaters. When the water receded, salt from Gulf waters coated fields, damaging crops and hay used for livestock feed.















Holly Beach, La., October 3, 2005 – Ten miles west of Cameron, La., this Gulfside community that was once home to 300 residents now lies in shambles. Hurricane Rita destroyed numerous structures and severely damaged power and utility systems along this stretch of Highway 27 in lower Cameron Parish. Win Henderson / FEMA



Back then, Congressman Charles Boustany, R-Lafayette, referred to Rita as “the forgotten storm.” Ten years later, he still does.

In Washington, D.C., Boustany recognized early on the effects of Rita amnesia. All the talk was about Katrina.

“I had to make sure all legislation working through the House and Senate also pertained to the effects of Hurricane Rita,” he said. “The danger was it was going to be the forgotten storm.”

A lot of people at first said they wouldn’t rebuild, Sherrill Sagrera of Vermilion Parish said. More came back than he thought would do so.

It wasn’t easy, though. Many who chose to rebuild were forced to elevate buildings. The bureaucracy involved in getting permits and complying with new regulations was a headache.

But doing so saved some homeowners from a second blow in 2008 when Hurricane Ike sent storm surge sweeping across the Louisiana coast before making landfall in Galveston, Texas.

Sagrera was still rebuilding his house, damaged by Rita, when Ike swept through. Luckily, he had elevated his house, which was spared the second round of damage.

“Got beat down by Rita. Got beat down by Ike. I’m still here,” Sagrera said.

Ten years later, Sagrera said not much has been done to protect Southwest Louisiana from another Rita.

There’s been some restoration work, such as marsh creation and shoreline stabilization, which will help some, but none of the large protection projects that were in the working drafts of the Boustany Study, now called the Southwest Coastal Study, he said.

What started with more than 300 projects was reduced to 12-15 projects, none of them hurricane protection, Sagrera said.

“As much money and the time we spent on that study and that’s what we come out with. It’s not very good for the old Cajun,” he said.

The Vermilion Parish School System weathered a tremendous amount of damage brought on by Hurricane Rita. Several feet of water rushed into classrooms, forcing campuses to close in the southern portion of the parish and students and teachers to relocate to finish out the school year.

“We were not prepared,” Vermilion Parish School System Superintendent Jerome Puyau said. “No one thought we would be inundated with as much water and as much damage.”

Storm damage forced Henry Elementary school to be demolished and replaced by LeBlanc Elementary School in Abbeville. Dozier Elementary School in Erath sustained severe water damage. The school was eventually renovated, this time with a six-foot concrete flood wall with a pump system. “And then we have Seventh Ward Elementary School in Abbeville. It has a berm and concrete wall,” Puyau said. “So those facilities are secure. We are currently awaiting the final approval for the concrete wall around Erath High and Erath Middle. We are just waiting for final approval through the local police jury.”

A decade later, school administrators are required to follow lengthy, storm preparedness checklist.

“It takes a little time but at least we can ensure that our property is protected,” the superintendent said.

The Southwest Louisiana coast is still vulnerable, but much has been done to build stronger and better. Several projects are under way, funded through the Coastal Wetlands Protection and Restoration Act, to restore marsh and they’re working, Boustany said Friday.

“Coastal restoration efforts are ongoing because they’re vital to protection,” he said. “The limiting factor has been funding.”

Boustany said the people of Southwest Louisiana are resilient, especially in Vermilion, Cameron and Calcasieu parishes where the recovery has been remarkable. There’s been unprecedented commercial investment in the area in recent years.

Hurricane Rita was the fourth–most intense Atlantic hurricane ever recorded and the most intense tropical cyclone ever observed in the Gulf of Mexico.It was part of the record-breaking 2005 Atlantic hurricane season, which included three of the six most intense Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded.Nearly 20,000 single-family dwellings sustained major damage or were completely destroyed. Another 26,000 single-family dwellings received some damage.Throughout the path of Rita, damage totaled about $12 billion.Electric service was disrupted in some areas of both Texas and Louisiana for several weeks.Texas reported the most deaths from the hurricane, where 113 deaths were reported.