Remembering Louisiana’s trailblazing Governor, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- A three day celebration of the life and legacy of Louisiana’s trailblazing Governor, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco begins in Baton Rouge.

State leaders and friends will attend an interfaith memorial service Thursday morning at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Baton Rouge.

KLFY will carry the service live starting at 10:30 a.m. Click here for the livestream of the services.

After the service, Governor Blanco’s body will be taken to the state Capitol where she will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

Blanco will be the fourth governor to lie in state.

The public can pay their final respects to Blanco as she lies in state Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Services continue Friday and Saturday in Lafayette before a private burial.