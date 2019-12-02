Live Now
Rapides Parish officials hunting escaped inmate

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, La., (KLFY) — Rapides Parish officials are searching for an inmate who escaped from lockup Sunday night at around 9:30 p.m.

Anthony Lee Wells, 33, was detained at the Rapides Detention Center #2, on Allison Drive, in Alexandria, for burglary. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans. He is approximately six feet tall, weighing 165 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He is not considered dangerous at this time and has no prior violent charges.

However, Wells is an escapee, and police say anyone helping him in any fashion will face charges of their own.

Detectives continue their investigation into his escape. The U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force is also assisting in the search.

Anyone with information on Wells’ whereabouts is asked to call the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or CrimeStoppers at (318) 433-7867.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

