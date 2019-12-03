Live Now
Rapides Parish man arrested for sexually-based crimes

Louisiana
41-year-old Herbert Ray Pollard, Jr., of Lecompte, was arrested on Nov. 22nd for a number of sexually-based crimes.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, On Nov. 18, deputies responded to take a report of criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles that occurred in the Calcasieu area.  

Deputies say following an investigation, they named Pollard as a suspect and were able establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original allegations.  

Warrants were granted for Pollard’s arrest in reference to three counts of aggravated crimes against nature. 

On Nov. 22, Pollard was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.  

Officials say Pollard was later booked by representatives of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Correction Division of Probation and Parole in reference to a Parole Violation.  

Pollard is currently being held without bond at the Detention Center in reference to the Parole Violation, as well as in lieu of posting a $450,000.00 bond relating to the sexually based crimes.

