Rains from former Tropical Depression Imelda closes part of I-10 and forces travelers to reroute

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- Heavy downpours from Tropical Depression Imelda closed traffic Thursday between southern Texas and Louisiana.

Parts of the interstate connecting Texas and Louisiana are closed.

Travelers on I-10 experienced a surprise Thursday morning.

“We’ve been in the rode since seven, and we took a couple route’s and it’s already rerouted is twice. Well this is the third time,” said Concepcion Moreno.

She and Angelica Montelongo were on their way from Texas to New Orleans, but what was supposed to be an eight-hour trip slowly turned into 13 hours.

“It’s been eventful,” Montelongo said.

That’s because rain from Tropical Depression Imelda covered Parts of I-10 and Highway 12.

Until they reopen drivers are being rerouted to Highway 190.

“We did check which was the best route, and we didn’t want to take any shortcuts or anything because we saw a lot of cars, a lot of homes that were flooding, so we just wanted to what’s best and stay where all the traffic was at,” explained Montelongo.

Some areas of Texas have already seen 40 inches of rain with more on the way.

It’s something these drivers are glad to have behind them.

The Louisiana Cajun Navy is deployed making boat rescues in flooded areas of Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the earliest I-10 could reopen is Friday morning.