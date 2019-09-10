Raceland man accused of forcing sex act and slapping child

RACELAND, La. (KLFY)- An investigation led to the arrest of a 32-year-old Raceland man on multiple sex crimes against juveniles.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said it recently opened an investigation into a suspect identified as Stephen Lirette after receiving a complaint.

Through investigation, detectives learned Lirette allegedly forced a child under 13 old “to touch him inappropriately”, authorities said.

“When the child began to cry, Lirette reportedly slapped the child in the face,” Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Following an investigation, Lirette was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

He was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, sexual battery and simple battery.

Lirette’s bail has not yet been set.

Due to the nature of the allegations, no further details will be released on this incident, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said.