President Trump to hold election eve rally against Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to Louisiana ahead of Saturday’s election, for a last-minute rally aimed at peeling support from Gov. John Bel Edwards and keeping the Democratic incumbent from a primary win.

Going to Louisiana on Friday night for a big Republican Rally. Keep Democrat Governor Edwards under 50%, force a runoff, and have a great new Republican Governor! Voting on Saturday. Information for Rally to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

Trump tweeted Sunday about the get-out-the-vote event, saying he’s working to elect “a great new Republican Governor!” He hasn’t endorsed between GOP candidates Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

The president’s event will be held Friday night in Lake Charles, in southwest Louisiana.

In Louisiana, all candidates run against each other, regardless of party, on the same primary ballot. Polls show Edwards well in the lead, ahead of his two main Republican challengers, within striking distance of topping 50% and reaching a primary win.

Trump’s visit follows a GOP voter rally in Kenner featuring Vice President Mike Pence.