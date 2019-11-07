President Trump rallies crowd in Monroe

Breaking News
Water system down in the entire city of Ville Platte
Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KLFY)- President Trump is flying back to Louisiana this evening to campaign for Eddie Rispone in the race for governor.

People have been camping out since Monday for a chance to see him.

I’ve been here at the Monroe Civic Center all day and the crowd and excitement have been growing together.

The president isn’t expected to give his address until seven, but for people who have already waited days, a one more hour is well worth it.

Outside the Monroe Civic Center, there’s no question who’s coming to town.

President Donald Trump is back in Louisiana for round two of governor’s race.

The president and vice president have now made two trips to the state to replace Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards with a republican.

In particular, the businessman Eddie Rispone.

“It’s time for a new approach. Someone who has a business mindset and will be willing to cut through the red tape,” Jason Barnard, a Rispone supporter, said.

For Jason Barnard, Rispone’s approach for growing jobs and limiting trial lawyers won his vote.

For others, their reasons are simpler.

“If Trump believes in him then I’m going to believe in him,” said Tonya Hattaway.

Across town, Gov. Edwards held a rally for his supporters.

“Eddie cannot win on the issues. He cannot win if this election is about Louisiana and its people. That’s why he’s trying to make this election about Washington D.C.,” Edwards said.

The small crowd recognized the president’s rally took the focus off Edward’s campaign, but they are confident they will come out on top when votes are counted.

“We need to stand behind him. We need to back him. We need to be there for him because if anybody is going to move Louisiana forward, he’s already doing it,” said Edwards supporter Barbara Sidney.

When the president visited Lake Charles for a rally last month, he urged voters to vote Edwards out of office, pointing out the republican governor surrounds Louisiana on every border.

We’ll still have to wait until 7 p.m. to hear what he has to say tonight.

