Louisiana

Powerful storms sweep through Bossier Parish

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 08:27 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:27 AM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cleanup is underway in Bossier Parish after overnight storms damaged several homes.

One of the hardest hit areas is on Butler Hill Road. 

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office have set up an Incident Command here on Highway 162 near Butler Hill Road. Benton Fire Department and SWEPCO are also on scene.

Other impacted areas include an area from Old Plain Dealing Road east to Highway 157 and from Highway 162 north up to Highway 160.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Video Center