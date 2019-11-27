Possible tornadoes strike parts of Mississippi, Louisiana

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Residents in northeast Louisiana and central Mississippi were cutting up fallen pine trees and assessing damage Wednesday after apparent tornadoes hit the region.

Officials in Mississippi say eight to 10 houses were damaged in Star, a fringe suburb southeast of Jackson. Trees for a time blocked U.S. 49, a major highway.

Damage was also reported from an earlier storm near Baskin, Louisiana, a rural town southeast of Monroe.

No injuries were reported in Mississippi. Initial National Weather Service reports show two people injured when a mobile home flipped in Baskin.

Weather Service meteorologist Dan Byrd says crews are assessing damages Wednesday in those and other locations.

Byrd says tornadoes around Thanksgiving in Mississippi and Louisiana are not unusual. November is among the most active months for twisters in the region.