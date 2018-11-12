Port Allen woman accused of setting woman's wig on fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sherita Griffin is accused of setting a woman's wig on fire during a fight on November 11, 2018. (Source: EBRSO)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sherita Griffin is accused of setting a woman's wig on fire during a fight on November 11, 2018. (Source: EBRSO)

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Port Allen woman is accused of fighting with another woman and allegedly setting the other woman’s wig on fire, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WAFB.

Police say Sherita L. Griffin, 34, and another woman began arguing outside a home around 8:30 a.m. on November 11 in the 5400 block of Clayton Street.

According to the affidavit, the two argument between women escalated when Griffin hit the woman. The other woman then armed herself with a knife and stabbed Griffin.

The two women continued to fight and eventually Griffin pulled the woman’s wig off of her head and then “used a cigarette lighter to set the wig on fire,” according to police.

Responding officers said the two women continued to fight and Griffin picked up a shovel and attempted to hit the other woman with it. The other woman got into her vehicle to avoid being hit with the shovel.

Officers arrived and arrested Griffin on charges of aggravated assault, simple arson, disturbing the peace/fistic encounter.

Griffin admitted to the charges, according to the affidavit.

She was booked into the East baton Rouge Parish Prison the same day.