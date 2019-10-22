Police: Vandals destroy logging equipment in Winn Parish, reward offered for information

BATON ROUGE, La. — A logging operation in Natchitoches Parish has been shut down after vandals allegedly destroyed two pieces of equipment in Winn Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), LDAF agents along with the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a logging site off of L. Kieffer Road in St. Maurice.

Agents say the vandals damaged a 2011 John Deere Skidder and a 2014 John Deere Cutter. The estimated repair bill for these damages is $16,000.

Agents are asking for anyone with information on this case to call the LDAF Emergency Hotline at 855-452-5323 or the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-628-4611.

The Louisiana Forestry Association is also offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or person responsible.