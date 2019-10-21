Police: Man arrested on 10th DWI charge in Louisiana

Live Now
RACELAND, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a man has been arrested for driving while under the influence for the tenth time.

34-year-old Jessie Joseph III was charged with DWI, driving with a suspended license, speeding and having an open alcohol container.

Senior Trooper Jesse LaGrange says a trooper clocked Joseph going 89 mph in a 70 mph zone.

LaGrange says the trooper performed a standard sobriety test and Joseph failed.

If convicted, Joseph could face up to 30 years in prison. It’s unclear whether Joseph has an attorney.

