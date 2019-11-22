POLICE: Louisiana woman pleads “Those drugs aren’t mine!” after trying to swim for freedom in Lake D’Arbonne

FARMERVILLE, La. (11/22/2019) — Deputies with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office say a woman tried to evade capture by swimming in Lake D’Arbonne after a brief chase with officers.

Deputies say they were patrolling Pint Road near LA Hwy 15 when a car they were behind suddenly started speeding off.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates says the driver eventually ran off Pleasure Island Road, and hit a guardrail trying to get back on Hwy 15.

Deputies say the driver, later identified as Cecelia Moore, 23, got out of the car, ran to the lake, jumped in, and started swimming.

A deputy and an agent from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries eventually pulled Gates out of the water. They say as soon they pulled her from the water, she blurted out “Those drugs aren’t mine!”

Moore, and her passenger Hayward Crenshaw, 28, were both arrested. Deputies say drugs were found in the car. Both denied owning the car.

Both Moore and Crenshaw are facing these charges:

possession of marijuana

Possession of meth and Clonazpam

Possession with intent to distribute meth.

Moore is also charged with:

Aggravated flight from an officer

Illegal lane usage

Resisting arrest, 2 counts

Below is the full press release from UPSO: