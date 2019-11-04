Police: Livingston deputy charged with child porn trashed key evidence

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. It happened Saturday night on Lombard Street. No other details have been released at this time.

Crowley Police are searching for a hit and run suspect. Austin Lee Gary of Carencro is wanted after leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Three other passengers were injured. If you know Gary's whereabouts, call Crowley Police or Acadia Crime Stoppers.

The Catholic Diocese of Lafayette donated $50,000 to the three historically black churches in St. Landry Parish that were destroyed by arson.

A Rayne man has been charged with simple arson, and unauthorized entry of a place of business. Police say he set fire to a vehicle that spread to several others.

A Lafayette dog trainer was arrested for a second time this year on animal cruelty charges. Darcey is a service dog trainer who allegedly abused at least one dog on his Broadmoor property.

A Ville Platte man was killed in a head on collision in Lincoln Parish. State Police say the 18-wheeler was unable to stop and hit the man's vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearly 90,000 voters cast their ballots Saturday on the record setting first day of early voting. Early voting resumes today thru Saturday.

President Donald Trump plans to attend a rally for Republican Gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone at the Monroe Civic Center this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

It's a chilly morning across Acadiana with temps in the 40's as we stay quiet today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the lower 70's.