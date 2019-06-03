Police identify murder suspect in weekend murder

Kevin Gains Jr

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Shreveport Police have identified the suspect charged in a weekend murder.

Police say Kevin Gaines Jr. is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rachard Gross.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 9000 block of Blom Boulevard.

Police say Gaines and Gross were arguing when Gross was later shot. Gaines was detained at the scene and later charged.

