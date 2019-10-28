Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Pineville youth coach arrested for child sex crimes

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

Alexandria Police charged Michael Stroud with sex crimes involving a juvenile. (RPSO photo)

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) – A Deville man is facing sex charges against children.

Micheal Stroud, 37, was arrested on October 21 on several charges, following an investigation that began earlier this month when three victims reported he had sexual contact with them when they were children. The incidents allegedly occurred between 2004-2012 when the victims were between the ages of 6-16 years of age.

Stroud is charged three counts of crime against nature, two counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13, one count of oral sexual battery and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

News Channel 5 has learned that he coached youth baseball and softball at Ward 9 in Pineville. However, the Alexandria Police Department tells us that Stroud knew the victims outside of youth sports.

APD sent us this statement: “APD has not found any evidence or received any information that these crimes were related to Stroud’s position as a coach. Also, APD has no information of any incidents taking place since 2012.”

KALB reached out to the Pineville Youth Baseball/Softball Association and the board’s president, Luke Burch. Burch did say they perform background checks on potential coaches. We also found Stroud’s name present on a 2015 list of coaching staff for the league.

Burch did not answer questions about their plans to vet future coaches in the seasons to come.

Stroud’s bond was set at $700,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Opelousas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories