Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for attempting to steal from a church

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE)- The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested Steven Dewayne English after he allegedly broke into a church and is believed to have attempted to steal the church sound equipment.

According to the arrest report, the complainant was driving by the church and noticed the lights were on inside. The complainant says they went inside the church and saw English moving things around and witnessed English run out of the back door of the church.

Authorities say upon arrival, deputies and the witness noticed the sound equipment had been removed from the supply closets and stacked by the back door where the English allegedly fled.

Deputies say they released the K9-Unit which tracked English to a large rolling trash can where they found him hiding. Authorities say when English was told to get out of the trash can, he ignored commands and deputies released the K9-Unit to subdue him.

The affidavit states when questioned about what English was doing inside the church, he allegedly claimed he was homeless and was trying to find a place to sleep.

According to his affidavit, English has prior arrests for multiple controlled dangerous drug charges.

Steven Dewayne English has been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center for simple burglary of a religious building and resisting an officer. His bond is $9,000 dollars.