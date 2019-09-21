Ouachita Parish man accused of raping a child

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) – Authorities have arrested a man accused of raping a child.

35-year-old Brandon Brown was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Court records state that the victim told investigators that it happened on Labor Day in a secluded area near the Forsythe boat ramp. Another incident is believed to have happened at a home on Kelly Road in Calhoun.

Records state that the child’s grandfather was previously arrested for doing similar things to the victim.

Brandon Brown was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. His bond was set at $450,000.