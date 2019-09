Authorities responded to a reported crash on Wednesday morning.

BRPD said, “preliminary information is that we are responding to the 12000 block of Hwy 19 regarding a reported crash.”

The Baton Rouge Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit was contacted and BRPD is saying that one person has died in a single vehicle crash.

The crash happened near the Baton Rouge Zoo and our Kourtney Williams is headed to the scene.

