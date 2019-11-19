Live Now
OMV will not reopen Tuesday after ransomware attack

Louisiana
Commissioner Karen St. Germain said the state’s IT department is still working on her agency’s computer system.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV)— Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles will not reopen Tuesday as had been planned after an attempted ransomware attack left many of the state’s internal computer systems shut down Monday.

The plan had been to resume service at noon, but that has changed. There was no word as to when it would re-open.

The cyberattack was discovered Monday and disrupted business operations and online services across nearly every state agency. All 79 Office of Motor Vehicles across Louisiana, including the one in New Orleans, were unable to do business.

State websites and many online government services were back online Tuesday, according to Jacques Berry, the Director of Policy and Communications. 

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office says some services started returning Monday afternoon. But it could take days to restore all websites and online operations.
Edwards’ office says the Office of Technology Services identified a “cybersecurity threat” that affected some computer servers. The office took all its servers offline as a precaution.

The threat was discovered two days after Louisiana’s election for governor when the Secretary of State’s website was a vital link for information.

The governor said no data was lost in the attempted attack and the state did not pay a ransom. State police and federal agencies are investigating.

