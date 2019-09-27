Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Oil and gas company agrees to settle with coastal parishes

Louisiana

by: KLFY Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

La. (KLFY) One of the oil and gas companies accused of damaging Louisiana’s coast has reached a settlement with coastal parishes.

The settlement is with Freeport Mcmoran inc. and its subsidiaries.

The deal will result in payments totaling $100 million dollars in cash and environmental credits over several years.

State or local governments would use nearly all the money to restore coastal marshes and wetlands.

The deal establishes a potential settlement template for the dozens of other companies that have been in similar suits.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar