Oh waiter, is this seafood local? Gov. Edwards signs shrimp and crawfish labeling bill

HOUMA, La – Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed HB 335 into law, requiring restaurants serving imported crawfish or shrimp to inform patrons that the seafood is of foreign origin.

Bill signing with Gov John Bel Edwards on seafood labeling. Event in Houma seafood joint #Lagos #lakefront pic.twitter.com/32jkMaPjvv — Tyler Bridges (@tegbridges) June 19, 2019

“This legislation protects Louisiana’s hardworking fishermen who help drive the state’s economy and preserve an important part of our cultural heritage,” said Gov. Edwards in a statement Wednesday. “Crawfish and shrimp are foundations of Louisiana’s seafood industry and HB 335 is vital to ensuring the industry remains strong and competitive.”

Gov. Edwards signed the bill at The Shack, a seafood restaurant in Houma.

