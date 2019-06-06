Louisiana

Officials: Morganza Spillway will not open Sunday

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 01:16 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 02:38 PM CDT

MORGANZA, La. (WAFB) - A spokesperson for the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority says the Morganza Spillway will not open Sunday.

The date of the opening was pushed back to Sunday, June 9. On Wednesday, officials said they would only release 20% of the water they initially planned to send into the Atchafalaya Basin.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for CPRA announced they would not be opening the spillway on Sunday.

