Officials lay out plans to implode Hard Rock collapse site

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — A month after the Hard Rock Hotel collapse, officials are working on plans to bring down what’s left of the construction site.

According to a statement from 1031 Canal Development LLC., the owners of the property, multiple engineers advised that implosion is the safest method to bring the building down. Kolb Grading LLC and Dem/Tech have been chosen as the firms to handle the implosion.

There is currently no timetable for when the collapse site will come down.

In the meantime, engineers are working to create and implement a temporary access plan to get the Saenger Theater reopened. Right now, they’re hoping the theater can be open for business in early December.

New Orleans officials announced earlier that the collapse site would be brought down before the two deceased workers trapped in the rubble could be recovered.