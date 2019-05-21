Louisiana

Official: Technical issues caused Medicaid claim ID issue

Posted: May 21, 2019 11:25 AM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 11:38 AM CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - An official with the Louisiana Medicaid MCO Association says technical glitches were to blame for the payment of $10 million in Medicaid claims that didn't follow a new state law.
 
Consultant Kathy Kliebert tells The Advocate that managed care organizations have since taken have corrective measures. A law that went into effect in January requires care provider claims to include identification numbers for individual service providers. Providers previously could just include identification numbers for businesses.
 
The nonadherent claims were discovered during a probe by the office of Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera, which is investigating the program for waste or fraud.
 
Kliebert says provided services have been reviewed and impacted claims have been re-processed. The corrected claims were sent to the state Department of Health this month.
 

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


