Fisherman dies after fall on board cargo ship

The Coast Guard is leading an investigation after a fisherman died after tumbling overboard while performing maintenance operations.

The unidentified victim reportedly fell overboard Wednesday morning.

Ocean Harvesters, the contracted company for Omega Protein, says the victim was aboard a menhaden fishing vessel when the incident occurred.

He was found dead a short while later.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our fisherman, and our sincerest thoughts are with his family,” Ocean Harvesters said in a statement.

A total of three fishermen reportedly went overboard while conducting fishing operations, with two of the men being rescued.

The company said it is still in the process of learning more about the incident. The Coast Guard is leading the investigation.

