Report: 4 pedestrians hospitalized after being struck by car at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – At least four people were hurt after a car struck pedestrians crossing a busy street on LSU’s campus Friday morning, local media reports.
According to WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, the pedestrians were struck near Nicholson and South Stadium Drives just before 9:30 a.m. Two cars at the scene appeared to have damage.
LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said that the pedestrians were struck after a vehicle crash pushed a car onto a sidewalk.
East Baton Rouge EMS spokesperson Mike Chustz told the Advocate that five people in total were hurt. One person received serious injuries and three others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
