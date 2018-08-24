Louisiana

Report: 4 pedestrians hospitalized after being struck by car at LSU

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 10:19 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 10:20 AM CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. – At least four people were hurt after a car struck pedestrians crossing a busy street on LSU’s campus Friday morning, local media reports.

According to WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, the pedestrians were struck near Nicholson and South Stadium Drives just before 9:30 a.m. Two cars at the scene appeared to have damage.

LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said that the pedestrians were struck after a vehicle crash pushed a car onto a sidewalk.

East Baton Rouge EMS spokesperson Mike Chustz told the Advocate that five people in total were hurt. One person received serious injuries and three others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

