New Orleans prepares for Gordon

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 07:51 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 10:58 AM CDT

New Orleans is preparing for tropical storm Gordon. Mayor Latoya Cantrell says the city has " The pumps and the power needed to protected residents from the storm. Authorities issued a voluntary evacuation order from residents outside the levee protection system, including Venetian Islands, Lake ST Catherine and Irish Bayou areas. On Monday, Cantrell urge the residents within the levee protections area to stuck up on supplies and shelter in place. 

