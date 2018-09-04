New Orleans prepares for Gordon Video

New Orleans is preparing for tropical storm Gordon. Mayor Latoya Cantrell says the city has " The pumps and the power needed to protected residents from the storm. Authorities issued a voluntary evacuation order from residents outside the levee protection system, including Venetian Islands, Lake ST Catherine and Irish Bayou areas. On Monday, Cantrell urge the residents within the levee protections area to stuck up on supplies and shelter in place.