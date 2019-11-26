New Orleans Police looking for missing 10-year-old boy

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a 10-year-old boy, they say, disappeared Monday while playing along the Lafitte Greenway.

Derell Sylvester was with family members at a playground in the 2100 block of St. Louis Street around 3 p.m. on November 24, according to the NOPD.

Police say when Sylvester’s family returned home around 7 that evening, they noticed that he was missing.

Sylvester hasn’t been seen or heard from since, despite a search of the area.

Sylvester is about 4’8” and weighs around 120 pounds. He has black and brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say he was last seen wearing black pants, a yellow shirt and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.