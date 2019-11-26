Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

New Orleans Police looking for missing 10-year-old boy

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a 10-year-old boy, they say, disappeared Monday while playing along the Lafitte Greenway.

Derell Sylvester was with family members at a playground in the 2100 block of St. Louis Street around 3 p.m. on November 24, according to the NOPD.

Police say when Sylvester’s family returned home around 7 that evening, they noticed that he was missing.

Sylvester hasn’t been seen or heard from since, despite a search of the area.

Sylvester is about 4’8” and weighs around 120 pounds. He has black and brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say he was last seen wearing black pants, a yellow shirt and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories