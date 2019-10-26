Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

New MSY airport terminal set to open Nov. 6

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

KENNER, La.(WWL-TV) — The new terminal for the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will open to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 6, airport officials said. 

All 16 commercial airlines at the airport will operate from the new terminal, located at 1 Terminal Drive in Kenner, La. 

The existing facility, located at 900 Airline Drive in Kenner, will close to the public. 

The new terminal has been plagued with problems, which were cataloged in a series of investigative reports from WWL-TV’s Katie Moore. 

The $1.026 billion project was seen as a major upgrade for the city’s airport facilities as the number of tourists visiting New Orleans rises years over year. 

Sporting events like the 2020 College Football National Championship and the 2024 Super Bowl were also expected to be a challenge for the old terminal. 

Eyewitness News’ investigations detailed that some of those grand opening dates were delayed because the toilets in the terminal couldn’t flush and after months of work and millions more spent to find and fix the problems with the sewage system, contractors are still working on it.

A later report showed that there have been more than 100 breaks in sewage pipes under the terminal. Charlie Prewitt, a representative of the construction company handling the work, said that 88 percent of the plumbing has been repaired and inspected. 

“In terms of actual dollars and real dollars in terms of inflation, it is the biggest construction project that has been built in the city of New Orleans in the last 50 years,” said then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu in November 2017 when contractors held what’s called a topping out ceremony for the new terminal building. The last beam was installed at the highest point of the project, leading city, state and construction leaders to hold a press conference espousing the airport’s potential for economic growth.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories