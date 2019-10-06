New children’s hospital aims to serve kids statewide

The Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning. (Photo: Our Lady of the Lake)

(Daily Advetiser)- The Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning, officially opening the new state-of-the-art facility that has big implications for children’s health care in Acadiana and across the state.

The 360,000-square-foot building has been under construction since the groundbreaking in February 2016.

The new hospital will collaborate on patient care with Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette and will enhance treatment for children across the state, said Dr. Kenneth Habetz, a pediatric neurologist at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

