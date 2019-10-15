New assessment of hotel collapse in New Orleans forces evacuation zone area to expand

Search and Rescue efforts continued at the site of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans.

Rescue teams are looking for a construction worker trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building.

Two people were killed and at least 30 people were hurt.

A new assessment has caused the evacuation zone in the are to expand.

Peyton Locicero is on Canal. Peyton what does this mean for businesses in that vicinity?

It doesn’t look good for businesses around the collapse area.

As New Orleanians know, Canal is usually bustling with tourists and locals at this time of day and its a ghost town.

Barricades are still blocking foot traffic and the yellow caution tape is up for blocks.

Its has been three days since the collapse of the Hard Rock and business are beginning to worry because there is no sign that they will be able to open for several more days.

Jennifer Weishaupt, Owner of the Ruby Slipper

“2019 has been a tough year. This is our third closure at that location. Previously we were closed due to the mother’s day flooding that occurred on canal street and again in July. So for our employees it’s been a really stressful year.”

As the perimeter around the building site REMAINS closed to the general public, business owners are pulling out their Business Interruption insurance policies, hoping that this catastrophe will be covered and provide some financial relief, while they have to keep their doors closed.

“We do have business interruption. Insurance but, it has waiting period and a pretty high deductible because of course you don expect to have this many disasters in one year.”

So far, businesses like the Ruby Slipper are looking at $40-$60k in revenue loss, and they expect that number to continue to rise.

Many businesses along Canal and near the Hard Rock collapse site were forced to close their doors. While some remain open but still effected.

Aaron Ackerson, Chef at Basin Seafood

“These are the only two places-the gas station down there has closed. So right now the store on the corner and this store, in this area are the only two places that you can get food or things that you need.”