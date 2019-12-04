NBA Youngboy’s teenage brother wanted in connection with shooting death of Belaire High School student

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB) – A cousin of Baton Rouge native, rapper NBA YoungBoy confirmed with WVLA/WGMB that the rapper is the brother of one of the suspects that authorities are looking for in connection with the shooting death of a teenager on Monday.
EBRSO officials are searching for a set of brothers after they were allegedly involved in the shooting death of 17-year-old Javon Brown.
Jeffrey Tate, 16, is NBA YoungBoy’s brother as they share the same mother.
Tate is wanted on the charges of:
- Principal to Second Degree Murder
- Principal to Illegal Use of a Weapon
- Simple Battery
Tate’s brother, Davaughn, is wanted on charges of:
- Second Degree Murder
- Illegal Use of a Weapon.
Davaughn is not NBA Youngboy’s brother.
This is a developing story.