Breaking News
Campus threat under investigation at Lafayette High School
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

NBA Youngboy’s teenage brother wanted in connection with shooting death of Belaire High School student

Louisiana

by: Kennedi Walker

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB) – A cousin of Baton Rouge native, rapper NBA YoungBoy confirmed with WVLA/WGMB that the rapper is the brother of one of the suspects that authorities are looking for in connection with the shooting death of a teenager on Monday.

EBRSO officials are searching for a set of brothers after they were allegedly involved in the shooting death of 17-year-old Javon Brown. 

Jeffrey Tate, 16, is NBA YoungBoy’s brother as they share the same mother.

Picture courtesy of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

Tate is wanted on the charges of:

  • Principal to Second Degree Murder
  • Principal to Illegal Use of a Weapon 
  • Simple Battery

Tate’s brother, Davaughn, is wanted on charges of: 

  • Second Degree Murder
  • Illegal Use of a Weapon.

Davaughn is not NBA Youngboy’s brother.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories