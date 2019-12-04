NBA Youngboy’s teenage brother wanted in connection with shooting death of Belaire High School student

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB) – A cousin of Baton Rouge native, rapper NBA YoungBoy confirmed with WVLA/WGMB that the rapper is the brother of one of the suspects that authorities are looking for in connection with the shooting death of a teenager on Monday.

EBRSO officials are searching for a set of brothers after they were allegedly involved in the shooting death of 17-year-old Javon Brown.

Jeffrey Tate, 16, is NBA YoungBoy’s brother as they share the same mother.

Picture courtesy of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

Tate is wanted on the charges of:

Principal to Second Degree Murder

Principal to Illegal Use of a Weapon

Simple Battery

Tate’s brother, Davaughn, is wanted on charges of:

Second Degree Murder

Illegal Use of a Weapon.

Davaughn is not NBA Youngboy’s brother.

This is a developing story.