Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Movie ‘Frozen’ inspires climate modeling classwork

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
disney-frozen_304280

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Disney movie “Frozen” inspired an assignment for a Louisiana State University class in modeling the marine atmosphere.

The question: If the sea froze while the air temperature was well above freezing, could it bring on wintry weather, as it did in the movie after Princess Elsa runs across the ocean and freezes it? The answer was that, under some circumstances, such a change would be possible.

Assistant Professor Paul Miller says he got the assignment idea after watching “Frozen” many, many, many times with his 4-year-old daughter.

He set the simulations in 1840s Norway, using climate data from a set going back to 1851 — the earliest available.

Miller says they took two lab sessions of nine scheduled this semester.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
16 mph WNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

61°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories