Motorcyclist dies in Livingston Parish crash

HOLDEN, La. – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 42 east of LA Hwy 441, claimed the life of 63-year-old Elton Stafford of Livingston, on Sunday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police Troop A was called to investigate the crash shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Upon investigation, it was found that the crash happened as Stafford was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 42 on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle. A 2008 Ford F-150 hauling a flatbed trailer was also traveling at the time in front of the motorcycle.

For reasons still unknown at this time, Stafford’s motorcycle struck the rear of the trailer, which caused him to be ejected.

Despite the fact that he was wearing a DOT approved helmet, Stafford received fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is unknown on the part of Stafford, but a toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis.

The driver of the Ford was properly seatbelted and was not injured. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

There is no further information at this time.